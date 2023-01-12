It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 2:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2023 in Madison, WI
