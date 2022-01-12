Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI
Southern Wisconsin will see warmer weather starting Tuesday and could see its next accumulating snow Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight."
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Roughly the western half of Wisconsin is under a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and more bitter cold moves in on Sunday, according to forecasters.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Wind chills as low as 25 below Monday morning and 20 below Tuesday morning will be replaced by highs in the 30s, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
