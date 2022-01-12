 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics