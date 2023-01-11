 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI

Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

