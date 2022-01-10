It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 9 though it will feel even colder at 8. -4 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for southern and central Wisconsin and a winter storm warning for far northern Wisconsin on Wednesday.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
"All roadway users should expect to encounter slick, ice-covered roads if traveling tonight."
Saturday’s highs around 30 across southern Wisconsin will be a brief respite from bitter cold, according to forecasters.
After a storm system delivers high winds and snow to Wisconsin on Wednesday, two waves of below-zero cold will follow, according to forecasters.
Roughly the western half of Wisconsin is under a wind chill advisory from 9 p.m. Thursday through 9 a.m. Friday, and more bitter cold moves in on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperat…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 31. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12. We'll see a low temperature of -6 degrees today. The area wi…