Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.07. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Quiet and mild weather will continue for the next week, but arctic air could be headed to Wisconsin and the region later this month thanks to changes in the polar vortex, according to forecasters.
As many learned during the brutal cold of late January two years ago, a weakening of the polar vortex is bad news for Wisconsin, and meteorologists have been seeing signs of that pointing toward cold outbreaks starting during the third week of January, AccuWeather said.
"Many of the chips are beginning to line up to suggest we will see a shift of the polar vortex and an arctic invasion across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada toward the end of the month," AccuWeather meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.
Forecasters say signs are pointing toward cold air outbreaks that will begin during the third week of January, ending what has been a mild winter for Wisconsin.
Lake Mendota is now completely frozen, but Madisonians should be careful because it may still be too thin to walk on.
This question was considered by astronomer Johannes Kepler about 400 years ago.
