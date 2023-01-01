The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Sunday. It looks like it will be a bitter 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The bitter cold finally is easing and a big warm-up is coming that will have southern Wisconsin’s recent snow melting, according to forecasters.
Q: What is a mesonet?
Temperatures will be a lot lower today than yesterday thanks to a cold front. Rain and snow showers will return Saturday. See how your New Year's Eve and New Year's Day plans will be impacted here.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 35 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Snow will continue off and on today as temperatures drop and winds increase. Find out how much more snow is forecast to fall, when the strongest winds are expected, and how cold Friday will be here.
Snow, wind, and extreme cold will be pushing across the state Wednesday and Thursday. Track all the activity hour by hour, see how much snow will fall, and find out how cold Friday morning will be here.
A powerful storm system that delivered a blizzard to the west and north and deadly tornadoes to the south is set to dump heavy snow on parts of Wisconsin.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15. A 0-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Madison's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Madison people should be prepared for…
This evening in Madison: Considerable cloudiness. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures in Madison will be cool tomorrow. The …