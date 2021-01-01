It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.91. A 14-degree low is forcasted. There is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at mph. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Madison, WI
South-central and southwest Wisconsin are under a winter storm watch and expected to see the most snow, but multiple inches will fall across the state, according to forecasters.
Powerful snowstorm set to pound Wisconsin starting Tuesday afternoon. See how much will fall and when
The heavy, wet snow will hit hardest across southwest and south-central Wisconsin, with a winter storm warning for that area from 4 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday, while a winter weather advisory is in effect to the north and east from 6 p.m. through noon, according to forecasters.
There still is some uncertainty on the strength and track of the system, as well as the precipitation type, but the new year figures to start on a messy note for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southeastern Wisconsin residents will see enough snow Friday to shovel, while it's uncertain how much south-central Wisconsin will get, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for counties in south-central Wisconsin from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
