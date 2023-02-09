Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.