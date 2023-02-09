Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2023 in Madison, WI
