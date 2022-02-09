Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.