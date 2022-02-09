It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Madison, WI
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.
Freezing drizzle and light snow showers could lead to slippery roads overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
While only southeastern Wisconsin will see any impact from the storm — and that in a minor way — central and northern Illinois will be part of a swath of snow reaching double-digit totals, according to forecasters.