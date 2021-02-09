 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.1. -3 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

