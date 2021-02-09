It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at 0.1. -3 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A snowstorm Thursday ushered in bitterly cold weather for Wisconsin that will stick around for a week or more, and get worse before it gets better, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Snowstorm, strong winds, then dangerous cold will make for miserable weather week ahead for Wisconsin
If several inches of snow on Thursday aren’t bad enough, strong winds and then dangerously cold wind chills will follow for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Wisconsin will see several inches of snow in the storm starting Thursday, then several days of the coldest weather of the season, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel much colder at -6.96. A -11-degre…
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 14.32. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at -8.01. 1 degree is…
For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy with periods of light freezing rain later at night. Low 24F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 4…
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be…