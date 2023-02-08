Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Madison area will see rain and snow this week, but how much snow is the question.
Of all the strange aspects to the last month, the strangest might just be the temperature.
Warming up a little bit more today, but the warming trend will come to an end with a cold front tonight. Find out when the rain chance will be…
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…