Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
While only southeastern Wisconsin will see any impact from the storm — and that in a minor way — central and northern Illinois will be part of a swath of snow reaching double-digit totals, according to forecasters.
No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.
