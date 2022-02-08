Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Madison, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.