Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 8.18. Today's forecasted low temperature is -7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

