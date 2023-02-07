It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.