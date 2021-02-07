 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -5.89. -6 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

