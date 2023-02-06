Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will…
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according t…