Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 8 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

