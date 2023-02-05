It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 15 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Madison, WI
