Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. A -1-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.