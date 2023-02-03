It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6. We'll see a low temperature of 1 degree today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activi…
Temperatures going down today and winds going up. A Wind Chill Advisory will be in effect late tonight and through the morning on Friday. See …
A forecast for intermittent snowfall often refers to light snow falling for short durations with no accumulation, or a light dusting, expected.
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will…