Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

