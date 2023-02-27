Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks to reach a bitter 40 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.