Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.