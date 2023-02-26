Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Madison, WI
