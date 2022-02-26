Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.