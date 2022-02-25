 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 10 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

