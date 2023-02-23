Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 9 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Madison, WI
