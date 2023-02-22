It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.