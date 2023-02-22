It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of snow across the state Tuesday afternoon and evening, but not much heavy snow. That changes for Wednesday through Thursday, wi…
Wisconsin could see heavy snow and ice as millions brace for major coast-to-coast winter storm this week
Central and northern Wisconsin is expected to see mostly to all snow in the complex system, while southern Wisconsin could see snow and ice ac…
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
Mainly dry during the day, but scattered rain and snow showers in southern Wisconsin Monday night with a cold front
A cold front will arrive tonight and with an area of low pressure moving in behind it, the chance for rain and snow is coming back and stickin…