Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 76% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.