Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Madison, WI
