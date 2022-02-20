Madison temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Winds could reach 50 miles per hour as southern Wisconsin is under a wind advisory from 2 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see rain and some wintry mix, while southeastern Wisconsin could face some accumulating snow while heavy snow falls in central and northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
After wind chill values are the concern heading into the weekend, temperatures will rise to near 50 on Sunday, according to forecasters.
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Moderate to heavy snow is likely to fall from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan during the middle and latter part of next week, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
On Feb. 9, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.