It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -10 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow is beginning to push back in this morning and we're only going to be seeing more of it as we go through the day. Find out when the activi…
Just scattered snow showers for southern Wisconsin during the day Friday, but an area of widespread snow is expected Saturday. Get the latest …
A forecast for intermittent snowfall often refers to light snow falling for short durations with no accumulation, or a light dusting, expected.
Improvement in temperatures today over Tuesday. The warming trend will be short-lived though with another cold front set to arrive Thursday af…
Wind chills are ranging from minus 15 to minus 20 this morning and a Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Find out what it will…