It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -10 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.