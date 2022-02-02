It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 5-degree low is forecasted. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
On the morning of Jan. 30, 1951, the temperature in Madison fell to its all-time record low of minus 37 degrees.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs across southern Wisconsin will go from the teens to the 30s and back to the teens over the next week, according to forecasters.
Small to moderate snowstorms will hit southern Wisconsin overnight the next three nights, according to forecasters.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 13F. Winds light and variable. It might be a go…