It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 22.94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Madison, WI
Forecasters are watching a powerful system pounding California that likely will affect the Midwest starting Saturday, but exactly where is uncertain at this point.
While confidence is increasing that accumulating snow will fall Saturday and Sunday, there still is considerable uncertainty regarding amounts and the timing of the snow, according to forecasters.
Like the snowstorm earlier this week, the heaviest snow is predicted to fall in Wisconsin’s southern and southeastern tiers of counties, which are under a winter storm watch, according to forecasters.
Uncertainty still exists as to the exact track of the storm system and whether rain will mix in, according to forecasters.
All residents need to park on the odd side of the street Sunday night to avoid paying a $60 ticket.
