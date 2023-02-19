Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for most Wednesday, but light snow will begin to return tonight and heavy snow is expected for many Thursday. Track the activity and see h…
A snowy day for all, but some will be seeing more heavy snow than others, resulting in a tight snowfall gradient. Find out how much more snow …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Another winter storm Thursday in central and southern Wisconsin. See how much snow may fall and when
Dry during the day Wednesday, but rain and snow will begin to push in this evening, and it looks like a wintry mess for Thursday. Track the ac…
Cold today, but dry. We'll start to warm up Saturday, but another cold front arrives on Sunday. See how much it will cool us down and if any m…