Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.