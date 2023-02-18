Temperatures in Madison will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Madison, WI
