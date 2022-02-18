It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could mostly escape Thursday’s big snowstorm, or snow may fall across much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Moderate to heavy snow is likely to fall from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan during the middle and latter part of next week, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin could see rain and some wintry mix, while southeastern Wisconsin could face some accumulating snow while heavy snow falls in central and northern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday, according to forecasters.
All rain much of the day Wednesday, but freezing rain, sleet, and snow are expected across southern Wisconsin on Wednesday night and Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
After wind chill values are the concern heading into the weekend, temperatures will rise to near 50 on Sunday, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
On Feb. 9, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.