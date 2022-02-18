 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Madison, WI

It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

