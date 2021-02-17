 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. A 4-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 4 mph. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

These owners had to close their iconic restaurants during the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics