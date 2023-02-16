It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 28. A 11-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 89% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Madison, WI
