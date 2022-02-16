Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2022 in Madison, WI

Madison residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 75% chance of precipitation. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.