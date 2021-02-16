Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. A -7-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Temperatures will finally get back above zero on Monday across southern Wisconsin, crack the teens on Tuesday, 20s on Thursday, and 30s on Sunday, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. A -12-degree low is forecasted…
"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes," the National Weather Service said.
Q: How is the ice cover on the Great Lakes?
Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accu…
Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.