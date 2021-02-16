 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel even colder at 14. A -7-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

