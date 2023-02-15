Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Wednesday. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.