It will be a cold day in Madison, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A big storm Wednesday and Thursday will deliver some rain and snow to southern Wisconsin, but the heavy snow again looks like it will hit to the south, according to forecasters.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Moderate to heavy snow is likely to fall from near the panhandles of Texas and Oklahoma to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan during the middle and latter part of next week, according to forecasters.
Once the overnight snowstorm moves through, another arctic cold front will move into southern Wisconsin Friday night, according to forecasters.
Freezing drizzle and light snow showers could lead to slippery roads overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
On Feb. 9, 1870, President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.
No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.