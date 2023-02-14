The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Madison Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 47 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Madison, WI
