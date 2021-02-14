It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Up to 2 inches will fall Thursday afternoon into the night and even more is possible Friday night into Saturday, while the bitter cold continues into next week for Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
More light, powdery snow will fall Friday night into Saturday, heaviest in southeastern Wisconsin and lightest north and west of the Madison area, according to forecasters.
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
Lows below zero and highs possibly not breaking out of single digits will continue at least into next weekend for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
After a long stretch of highs struggling to get out of the single digits, southern Wisconsin could see highs soaring to near 20 next Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Madison is in the middle of a frigid stretch that may make a run at some rather obscure signatures of winter cold from the past.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. A -12-degree low is forecasted…
Madison's evening forecast: Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Low around -5F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accu…
Madison's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low -12F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with tempera…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -9.49. A -5-degree low is f…