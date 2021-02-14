 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Madison, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -11 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Truck catches fire in icy crash on Oklahoma turnpike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics