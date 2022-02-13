It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Madison, WI
