Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Madison, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. A -12-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 9:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

