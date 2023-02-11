Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Madison, WI
