Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Madison, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 6 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Madison could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Freezing drizzle and light snow showers could lead to slippery roads overnight for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A quick burst of light, powdery snow is expected to overspread much of central and southern Wisconsin between about 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Friday, likely reducing visibility and causing slippery roads.
No big storms are expected, but there are multiple chances for rain and snow over the next week for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Once the overnight snowstorm moves through, another arctic cold front will move into southern Wisconsin Friday night, according to forecasters.
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
Before modern meteorology, almanacs were one of the only ways in which people would receive weather predictions.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. 13 degrees is today's …
While we won't be seeing as much snow as Illinois, there could be just enough to cause issues Wednesday morning for some. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Southern Wisconsin dodged the powerful storm still hammering much of the middle of the country on Thursday with quiet and cold weather that will gave way to a warming trend, according to forecasters.